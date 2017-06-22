Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

News
The swimming advisory issued June 28 is no longer in effect.
Faster than expected, lawmakers acted on SC Electric & Gas rates this week.
Santee Cooper wants to dig deep into Mid-Carolina Electric members’ pockets.
The taxpayer-owned company provides power to the Lexington-based cooperative and others across SC.
By Jerry Bellune
A River Bluff High football player’s parents are suing Lexington District 1 and other officials.
By Jerry Bellune
Sports
A week which started with three straight rainouts ended with four consecutive losses.
By Thomas Grant Jr.
Two games, two different “brands”, two losses at Lexington County Baseball Stadium.
By Thomas Grant Jr.
Weather permitting, plenty of baseball is scheduled the next two days at Lexington County Baseball Stadium.
By Thomas Grant Jr.
A few weekends ago, my grandfather and I embarked on another biking adventure that reminded me of how rich and diverse our county’s natural resources are.
By Cole Stilwell
Opinions
I feel what the buggy whip makers must have felt 100 years ago. A noisy, smoke-belching contraption on wheels was about to put them out of business. I grew up reading newspapers. I loved them, delivered them, wrote for and edited them and finally owned a few of them. Now I find that fewer and fewer of us like to pick real newspapers up, hold them in our hands, and thumb through them to read about our neighbors and friends, check on the health and welfare of our community, and make important shopping decisions. Readers’ needs and wants are changing and we have to change with them, too.
You may not be aware of it but an important event occurred last week. After 15 years online, the Chronicle and the Lake Murray Fish Wrapper introduced a new electronic edition. We did it at the request of many of you who wanted to be able to read it on your smart phones.
By Jerry Bellune
Are you as amazed as we are by what the candidates for governor are promising?
When Mr. Cooper hired my father – a 15-year-old high school graduate – he handed him a broom and asked if he knew how to use it. My father said he did.
By Jerry Bellune
Office of Regulatory Staff members have a right to be annoyed with the Public Disservice Commission.
The rest of us have a right to be at the least incensed.
Lifestyle
Summer selfie sessions wouldn’t be complete without photos of sun and ocean waves. Unfortunately, water, sand and sun aren’t phone-friendly.
By Katie Ritchie
Vintage petunias. I had forgotten them, those flowers grandma loved. Surely I saw them in youth. As I sort through my mental album I think I recall them.
By Tom Poland
This week marks the start of year number 2 for this column. My first one appeared June 22, 2017. Since then, it has been a joy and great learning experience for me.
By Chuck McCurry
Originally published June 22, 2017
By Chuck McCurry
Business
SC Electric & Gas electricity ratepayers may find this surprising.
The company wants state regulators to let it lower rates — not for electricity but for natural gas.
Lake Murray is our state’s 4th largest overall lake market, with home listings at more than $217 million.
What do you do when you need workers but applicants flunk drug tests?
That is happening more often than you may think.
Gerald Woodgate works with UK ad wizard Drayton Bird. He sent us this timely reminder note the other day:
