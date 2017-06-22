Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

I feel what the buggy whip makers must have felt 100 years ago. A noisy, smoke-belching contraption on wheels was about to put them out of business. I grew up reading newspapers. I loved them, delivered them, wrote for and edited them and finally owned a few of them. Now I find that fewer and fewer of us like to pick real newspapers up, hold them in our hands, and thumb through them to read about our neighbors and friends, check on the health and welfare of our community, and make important shopping decisions. Readers’ needs and wants are changing and we have to change with them, too.

You may not be aware of it but an important event occurred last week. After 15 years online, the Chronicle and the Lake Murray Fish Wrapper introduced a new electronic edition. We did it at the request of many of you who wanted to be able to read it on your smart phones.

Click here to read the full story by subscribing to our e-edition.