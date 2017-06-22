Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

Ok to swim again

The swimming advisory issued June 28 is no longer in effect. 

Lawmakers cut SCE&G rates, kill unpopular law

Faster than expected, lawmakers acted on SC Electric & Gas rates this week.

Nuclear Fiasco Aftermath

Santee Cooper wants co-ops to pay for fiasco

Santee Cooper wants to dig deep into Mid-Carolina Electric members’ pockets.
The taxpayer-owned company provides power to the Lexington-based cooperative and others across SC.

By Jerry Bellune

Athlete’s parents sue for wrongful death

A River Bluff High football player’s parents are suing Lexington District 1 and other officials.

By Jerry Bellune

Lexington County Blowfish drop second straight home doubleheader

A week which started with three straight rainouts ended with four consecutive losses. 

By Thomas Grant Jr.

Macon Bacon sweeps Blowfish/Pancakes

Two games, two different “brands”, two losses at Lexington County Baseball Stadium.

By Thomas Grant Jr.

Back-to-back home doubleheaders for Blowfish

Weather permitting, plenty of baseball is scheduled the next two days at Lexington County Baseball Stadium.

By Thomas Grant Jr.

THE WORLD OUTDOORS - The Cayce Riverwalk

A few weekends ago, my grandfather and I embarked on another biking adventure that reminded me of how rich and diverse our county’s natural resources are. 

By Cole Stilwell

Goodbye buggy whip

I feel what the buggy whip makers must have felt 100 years ago. A noisy, smoke-belching contraption on wheels was about to put them out of business. I grew up reading newspapers. I loved them, delivered them, wrote for and edited them and finally owned a few of them. Now I find that fewer and fewer of us like to pick real newspapers up, hold them in our hands, and thumb through them to read about our neighbors and friends, check on the health and welfare of our community, and make important shopping decisions. Readers’ needs and wants are changing and we have to change with them, too.

You may not be aware of it but an important event occurred last week. After 15 years online, the Chronicle and the Lake Murray Fish Wrapper introduced a new electronic edition. We did it at the request of many of you who wanted to be able to read it on your smart phones.

By Jerry Bellune

Our #1 problem: State spending

Are you as amazed as we are by what the candidates for governor are promising?

Infantry training wasn’t all fun and games

A dirty business

When Mr. Cooper hired my father – a 15-year-old high school graduate – he handed him a broom and asked if he knew how to use it. My father said he did.

By Jerry Bellune

No monopolies means no regulators

Office of Regulatory Staff members have a right to be annoyed with the Public Disservice Commission.

The rest of us have a right to be at the least incensed.

Summerproof your phone

Summer selfie sessions wouldn’t be complete without photos of sun and ocean waves. Unfortunately, water, sand and sun aren’t phone-friendly.

By Katie Ritchie

Grandma's Petunias

Vintage petunias. I had forgotten them, those flowers grandma loved. Surely I saw them in youth. As I sort through my mental album I think I recall them.

By Tom Poland

Happy Birthday Church Buzz

This week marks the start of year number 2 for this column. My first one appeared June 22, 2017. Since then, it has been a joy and great learning experience for me.

By Chuck McCurry

Church Buzz

Are you planning a mission trip?

Originally published June 22, 2017

By Chuck McCurry

SCE&G wants to cut natural gas rate

 SC Electric & Gas electricity ratepayers may find this surprising.

The company wants state regulators to let it lower rates — not for electricity but for natural gas.

Lake Murray homes for sale at $217 million

Lake Murray is our state’s 4th largest overall lake market, with home listings at more than $217 million.

Business applicants flunking drug tests

What do you do when you need workers but applicants flunk drug tests?

That is happening more often than you may think.

What’s advertising’s most persuasive word?

The Chronicle’s Business blog

Gerald Woodgate works with UK ad wizard Drayton Bird. He sent us this timely reminder note the other day:

Lexington County Blowfish/Pancakes vs. Macon Bacon on June 29

Lexington County Pancakes vs. Macon Bacon (June 22, 2018)

The Lexington County Pancakes faced the Macon Bacon for the second time this season. After losing 9-0 on June 8, the Pancakes defeated the Bacon 7-5. 

Lexington County Blowffish vs. Florence Redwolves (June 21, 2018)

7-on-7 camp at Gilbert High School

Eight Midlands schools, including seven from Lexington County, took part in a 7-on-7 passing camp Wednesday at Gilbert High School.

